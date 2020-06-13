x
Niagara Falls High School celebrates senior class

The City of Niagara Falls and the community is invited to join the celebrations honoring the class of 2020.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) is celebrating the graduating class of 2020 with a senior class parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.  The city and community are invited to join the celebrations.

The parade begins at Niagara University's Dwyer Arena parking lot and will proceed down Lewiston Road to parade route, which passes elementary and preparatory schools in the Niagara Falls School District, ending at the LaSalle Preparatory School.

Members of the senior class should arrive for the parade lineup at 1:30 p.m and are encouraged to decorate their cars, which will be judged along the route. Awards will be mailed to the winning cars. Community members are welcome to line the parade route to cheer on and celebrate the graduates.
