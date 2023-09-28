NCCC announces 2023 distinguished alumni honorees, student scholars

There have only been 85 NCCC alumni that have been awarded this honor thus far since it was established in 1988.

SANBORN, N.Y. — The Niagara County Community College foundation recently announced their 2023 recipients of their distinguished alumni award.

NCCC choose to honor for this years award the president of Brylin Hospital, Mark Cye who was a part of the Class of 1993, and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who was a part of the Class of 2010.

Cye and Filicetti were chosen based on meeting the awards criteria of exemplifying educational achievements, career success, community involvement, and support for the college.

There have only been 85 NCCC graduates that have been awarded this honor since it was established in 1988.

“Both Mark Cye and Sheriff Michael Filicetti make great additions to our already outstanding group of distinguished alumni,” NCCC Director of Development Julie Berrigan said. “We thank them both for their contributions to NCCC and Western New York, and wish them continued success. We can’t wait to celebrate them on October 19.”

The two will be honored at the newly rebranded annual scholarship fundraiser called the "Scholarship Soiree" happening on Oct. 19 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. All of the events proceeds will benefit NCCC's student scholarship fund.

Tickets for the Soiree can be purchased online here for $150.

Along with the alumni honorees, the college also recently honored their 2023 distinguished student scholars.

The NCCC foundation awards incoming freshmen with the most prestigious scholarships one can get.

The guidelines for those to be considered is to be a graduate of a Niagara County high school with a regent's diploma, and cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. The student also must be enrolled at NCCC and have demonstrated strong community service and volunteerism.

Those distinguished students chosen must also provide assurance that they plan to stay in Niagara County upon graduation and when entering the workforce.

Those chosen students include:

Grace Trombley, Royalton-Hartland

Gwen Johnson, Newfane

Jackson Hopkins, Lockport

Jenna Dobrasz, Lewiston-Porter

Kaylee Bugman, Niagara-Wheatfield

Makenna Elsenheimer, Royalton-Hartland

