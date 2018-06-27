NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Parents, students and staff were given the unexpected news that Niagara Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School in Niagara Falls is closing, effective immediately.

The Board of Trustees said they made the difficult decision after looking at the school's current cash flow, including a significant reduction in Diocesan financial support, along with enrollment projections for the upcoming school year.

"We have made every effort to consider the impact of our decision on all of our constituent members: faculty, administration, and most importantly our customers-the parents who sacrifice to provide a Catholic education for their children," said Judi Nolan Powell, Chair of the school's Governing Board in a press release. "We are heartbroken to have come to this decision but recognize that it is, in the long term, in the best interests of our families."

The school will help its current 121 students transition to a new school, including other Catholic grade schools for 7th and 8th graders, and other Catholic high schools such as Cardinal O'Hara or Buffalo area Catholic high schools.

Open houses are in the works to give parents and students the opportunity to arrange tours with other schools and to make arrangements for financial aid.

© 2018 WGRZ