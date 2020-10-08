New York State school districts prepare to host parent meetings

Buffalo Public Schools will host its first of five public meetings on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has consistently said that parent input on school reopening is important. He reiterated that point during a conference call with reporters on Sunday.

"Every school district must have three online, Zoom consultations, whatever you want, discussions with the parents explaining the plans," he said.

On Friday, he announced that all districts across the state are authorized to open in the fall. Schools can reopen because the number of COVID-19 cases in every region is below the threshold set forth by the state.

Buffalo Public Schools must hold five meetings based on the size of the district. The first virtual meeting will be on Monday at 5 p.m. on the district's Facebook page.

.@NYGovCuomo said that Buffalo Public Schools must have five public forums with parents to discuss reopening.

The first meeting will be held on Monday, August 10th on Facebook Live.https://t.co/OqaD6HPjbN@WGRZ — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) August 9, 2020

Parents have been sharing their thoughts on school reopening with 2 On Your Side.

Brandon Woods is a Buffalo Public Schools parent with three kids, and he says safety is at the top of his mind.

"It's fluid, it's changing moment to moment, day to day. We just want to make sure she can resume school in a safe manner," he said.

Kimisha Houston is an Elmwood Franklin school parent who said she would like to see more communication between school districts and parents.