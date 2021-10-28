NYS releases grades, data from ELA, Math assessments

Only 4 out of 10 students participated in the spring 2021 grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Math assessments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Education Department released the results from the spring 2021 ELA and Math assessment tests.

Officials say, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 4 out of 10 students participated in the spring 2021 grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Math assessments.

Normally, more 80% of eligible students take the tests each year. This year, only 41.9% of students enrolled in grades 3-8 took the ELA exam. In math, that number was down to 39.9%.

The department says the results are not representative of the student population and should not be compared to previous school years.

"The pandemic exacerbated already existing inequities for students and this fact is most evident in our 2021 statewide assessment participation rates," said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. "The Board and the Department are committed to addressing these disparities by helping schools implement policies and practices to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom. Together we must work to ensure that all New York State students have the support they need to be successful in school and in life."

"While educators and school-based staff rose to meet unprecedented challenges last year, everything about education was different for educators, students and parents, including the state assessments," said State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. "This year just 4 in 10 students took the tests so the data does not reflect the majority of students’ learning. State exams are just one of multiple measures of student learning used to help shape student individualized learning plans so they have the supports they need."

The US Department of Education did not grant the NYS Education Department an assessment waiver for the spring 2021 tests. Because of that, only students that attended school in person took the tests. Next year, the education department will return to the two-session test format.