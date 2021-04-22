New York State education department faces questions on some standardized tests

At least in some cases, the questions on English Language Arts exams were simply copied and pasted from previous years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has learned that some questions on New York State English Language Arts exams were simply copied and pasted from previous years.

These are standardized tests that tens of thousands of students take annually across the state.

We have been working on this story for a few days now after speaking with multiple teachers who were concerned about the change.

The New York State Department of Education will not give us all of the facts but has confirmed our reporting.

Here's what we know.

In the fifth grade ELA exam, we talked with two teachers in two different districts who said three of the four passages this year were taken directly from the 2019 test.

That's significant because the 2019 exam was available online as a practice. Some teachers used that to study with their kids. Other teachers used other years to practice.

So the kids who practiced with the 2019 test have a good chance of doing great, and those who didn't have a harder chance of doing well.

It's not just fifth grade. Buffalo Public Schools confirmed some teachers reported passages copied from previous tests in the third and fourth grade ELA exams. The district reported that to the New York State Department of Education.

We reached out to the state to see what's going on here. Here's part of the statement we received:

"Given the pandemic, which provided extraordinary circumstances both last year and this year, NYSED requested a waiver from the USDE to cancel this year's assessments. That waiver was not granted and we are unable to comment further at this time while testing is underway on the content of the Grades 3-8 ELA Tests. Educators, students, and parents can be assured that the tests will be valid and students who are able to participate in the tests will receive valid scores."

The state also pointed out kids most in need of assessment are those learning remotely, and they were not required to take the tests this year.

Also, test scores will not be used to determine the funding to the same extent as in the past.