ALBION, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, and his office audited several school districts across the state recently, including the Albion Central School District.

The Albion Central School District Board of Education was audited to determine if officials adopted realistic budgets and properly managed their fund balance and reserves.

According to the audit, the board and district did not manage its budgets or fund balance and reserves properly and:

Overestimated appropriations by a total of $24 million from 2017-18 through 2020-21.

Overfunded and did not properly use the retirement contribution reserve fund.

Could not explain how the Finance Committee participated in the budgeting process or identify what reports the Committee receives or how they are reviewed.

The comptroller's office says the district's practice of overestimated appropriations led to the district levying more real property taxes than needed. The result was a surplus fund balance of more than $17.3 million, which is in excess of the statutory limit.

The comptroller recommends the district:

Adopt budgets with realistic and reasonable estimates.

Develop a plan for the use of excess surplus fund balance in a manner that benefits District taxpayers.

Consult with legal counsel regarding excess funds in the retirement contribution reserve fund.

The comptroller's office says the district generally agreed with the audit and plans to use the recommendations to make changes.

