New York State approves Universal Prekindergarten funding, with changes

Citing revenue losses and the pandemic, the state said 'the final level of reimbursement will be determined by the level of Federal support delivered to the State.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is approving grant allocations for the upcoming school year, but there will be some changes.

Freeman Klopott, the press officer for the New York State Division of the Budget, issued a statement Thursday evening about Universal Prekindergarten Program funding:

“The State is approving full prekindergarten grant allocations for the 2020-21 school year," he said. "However, with revenue losses amounting to $62 billion over four years due entirely to the pandemic, the final level of reimbursement will be determined by the level of Federal support delivered to the State.”

This comes as schools districts in Western New York prepare for the upcoming school year. They must work with parents and teachers to have at least three public conversations by next weekend.

Several school districts are holding conferences on Thursday, including Buffalo Public Schools, which held its second public meeting for parents and the community to discuss their reopening plan during the afternoon.