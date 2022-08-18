NY expands Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that TAP is getting a $150 million expansion, which will help roughly 75,000 part-time students.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is expanding its Tuition Assistance Program (TAP).

According to the state, part-time TAP will be available to eligible students on a prorated basis. This pertains to students who are taking six to 11 credits per semester with no full-time prerequisite.

"As governor, I want to do more than just care for this state today. I want to prepare New York for tomorrow," Hochul said.

"Higher education students not only hold the key for our state, but for their families. A degree changes more than just the life of its holder, it changes the lives of those all around them. Every person who calls New York home should have the opportunity to better themselves and invest in their education. My administration is committed to supporting our students in every way possible and I thank my partners in service for making this a reality."

Any part-time students who plan on enrolling in the fall 2022 semester can apply for TAP through the federal FAFSA application. Once the application is submitted, students attending a college or university in New York can "link directly to the TAP application."

For any part-time students who are already enrolled and submitted their FAFSA for the upcoming academic year, New York State says TAP awards will be automatically adjusted "based on the number of enrolled credits."

"Governor Hochul and our state legislators who have prioritized higher education in this year's budget, especially in expanding TAP, are providing life-changing opportunities for many more New Yorkers striving to attain their degrees," said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley.

"New York State's unique Tuition Assistance Program has long been the anchor of financial support for our students seeking the high-quality education offered at our SUNY campuses. Expanding TAP to cover part-time college attendance for thousands of learners whose lives are often already full of family and work responsibilities can be that added incentive to reach for their dream of college completion."

TAP awards do not need to be repaid.