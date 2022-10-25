New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school.
Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students.
The school's principal Greg Johnson says this program is beneficial for students because of the hands-on learning.
"It works because if you're not used to or not able to read and write as you could. This gives u an opportunity to show what you're learning in a different way. It gives you a chance to tear things apart and put things together."
Buffalo Bills player Tyrel Dodson also stopped by to help celebrate the new program.