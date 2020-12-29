New figures show Frontier, Albion, Lancaster as WNY’s most frugal school districts

There are two answers to that question. The first is to add up all of a district's expenditures — every dollar it spends for every possible reason. The second is to reduce that figure to a per-pupil ratio.

The New York State Education Department tabulates both figures — and Business First has collected the latest numbers for the 98 school districts across Western New York. All statistics are for 2019, the latest year for which official spending data is available for all school systems. You can see the breakdowns for all 98 public school systems on Buffalo Business First's website.