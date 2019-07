BUFFALO, N.Y. — SUNY students will now see changes in the way the library system works.

All SUNY libraries will operate under a new statewide software program.

With that comes some important changes, and the hope is fewer students will get hit with overdue fines.

Loan periods for books will go from four weeks to 16 weeks For audio and visual materials, you can borrow them for a month instead of just a week.