New book celebrates urban diversity, community gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A brand new book is out that's celebrating Western New York's urban diversity and community gardens.

Dr. Mary Ann Kedron is the author of a new book called "My Name Is Cilantro."

The book is about a community garden where there is a little herb named Cilantro. The herb is upset at first because it is called so many names by people around the world, but then finds out she's being celebrated by everyone.

She learns to be proud of who she is, and she realizes the love of the multi-cultural community around her.

Dr. Kedron talked a little more about how the idea for the book came about.

"When you're spending a lot of times in the garden, and you're seeing these things happen, it just becomes you're trying to figure out a way to explain to people what things mean," she said.

"And this is a way to do it. The children in the gardens, every time they come in to the gardens, they surprise us, and they are joys to us, so this is a way to connect back with them and say we are important."

This is the first in a series of children's books Dr. Kedron plans to publish and share.