NYS Board of Regents elects first Black Chancellor

Dr.. Lester W. Young Jr. has more than 50 years of experience in public education and will assume his new role on January 12.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A downstate educator who began his career as a New York City School teacher has been elected as the NYS Board of Regents first Black chancellor.

Dr. Lester W. Young Jr., has more than 50 years of experience in public education and will assume his new role on January 12.

“Having worked with Regent Young for many years in our various roles in New York City and on the Board of Regents, I know there is no one more committed to achieving educational equity for all New York’s children,” Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. “Time and time again, Regent Young has demonstrated his courage, determination and steadfast obligation to helping our underserved populations rise above their circumstances and thrive in life. Through his decades of experience at all levels of education, he has earned the respect of New York’s education community and helped countless individuals. Regent Young brings immense knowledge, wholehearted passion and unmatched expertise to his new role and the Board is fortunate to have him as its new leader. I look forward to partnering with Regent Young in his new role, and the entire board of Regents, to advance equity in education for all children.”

Dr. Young has served as a Regents Board member since 2008.

“Regent Young’s vast experience in education and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged students make him an exceptional choice to be Chancellor of the Board of Regents,” Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown said. “As Chair of the P-12 Committee, Regent Young has helped shape policy affecting New York’s 2.6 million schoolchildren and uniquely positions him to lead the Board of Regents in this unprecedented time when the state’s stark inequities are more apparent now than ever. I congratulate Regent Young and look forward to all he will accomplish in his new role.”

“We congratulate Chancellor Young on his election and look forward to working with him as he leads the board during the ongoing challenges our education system faces during this pandemic,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “In particular, we share his vision for fighting for educational equity and believe that we can play a critical role in the work the board will continue to do on this issue.”