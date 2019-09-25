BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nardin Academy received a $1 million gift from the Mod-Pac Charitable Fund.

This is the second $1 million gift received by Nardin and will be used to continue to redevelop land at 1801 Elmwood Avenue.

There is currently an indoor athletic facility at the Elmwood location, as well as seven squash courts and an indoor soccer field.

The school is currently building an outdoor community athletic complex which will include two multi-use athletic fields, a softball diamond, bleachers, lighting, locker rooms and bathrooms.

"This community partnership project will be the first of its kind in Western New York," said Nardin Academy President Marsha Joy Sullivan. "Connecting with and serving people of all backgrounds is a cornerstone of our mission and vision, and we are excited to be the first independent school to establish partnerships with community-based program providers."

Nardin says they plan to partner with public organizations once construction is complete and they hope to allocate 30% of prime hours to community use.

"Nardin is blessed to have people who believe deeply in our mission and vision for the future, and this gift is a tangible and significant investment in our school," Sullivan added. "This incredible donation is evidence that Nardin Academy is more than a worthy investment; it is the only private school that is building an athletic complex with a shared-use component, with the purpose of adding value to the whole community, not just our private students."