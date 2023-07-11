Nardin Academy hires interim president

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nardin Academy announced on Tuesday that it's welcoming back a former employee as its new interim president.
The school posted that it hired Rebecca Reeder on its Facebook page with this message below:
"Please join us in welcoming Rebecca Reeder back to Nardin Academy as the Interim President. When asked how it felt to be back, Mrs. Reeder responded, "As I returned to the halls of Nardin, it seemed as though I had never left. It is thrilling to work again with our talented community of faculty, staff, and of course our students." Thank you for your commitment to the Nardin community Mrs. Reeder. We look forward to your leadership in the months ahead. #GoGators"
The interim president comes back to the school after Nardin removed all 15 members of its board and the former president. Sandra Betters resigned at the end of the school year, which was sparked due to displeasure and controversy with leadership at the Academy.