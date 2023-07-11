Nardin Academy hires interim president

"Please join us in welcoming Rebecca Reeder back to Nardin Academy as the Interim President. When asked how it felt to be back, Mrs. Reeder responded, "As I returned to the halls of Nardin, it seemed as though I had never left. It is thrilling to work again with our talented community of faculty, staff, and of course our students." Thank you for your commitment to the Nardin community Mrs. Reeder. We look forward to your leadership in the months ahead. #GoGators"