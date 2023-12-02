x
Education

Plan to name Performing Arts dance wing after beloved teacher

A meeting will be held to discuss a plan to name the Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts school dance wing after Yvonne James Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts is observing Black History Month by celebrating the legacy of Yvonne James-Brown.

The beloved dance teacher died suddenly last year.

James-Brown was one of the founding faculty members of the Arts Academy and was well known for her contributions and choreography in African-American modern dance. 

There is a plan afoot to name the school's dance wing the Yvonne James Brown Dance Wing.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts, at 450 Masten Ave.

James-Brown specialized in the technical training of young performers in stage performance and presentation through the Katherine Dunham Dance Technique.

