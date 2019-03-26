BUFFALO, N.Y. — Medaille College revealed a new program on Tuesday that would reward parents or guardians of the school's graduates.

The parents or guardians of Medaille graduates, whether it be an associate or a bachelor's degree, will be eligible for the full-tuition benefit. The program will accept parents or guardians of Medaille students who graduated on or after Jan. 1, 2014.

The Medaille First-Gen Payback Scholarship is designed to be a reward for parents who didn't attend college, but worked to help send their children to Medaille.

"We want to honor the sacrifice parents make," Medaille President Dr. Kenneth M. Macur said, "and recognize the personal hardships that parents that didn't have to chance to graduate from college, in particular, made so their children could have a better shot at success."

People eligible for the Medaille First-Gen Payback Scholarship will include parents or guardians of students who received undergraduate degrees from the school, that completed at least 60 credit hours at the college, and who are in good financial standing. Parents who are eligible will still have to pay for books and school fees.

"They want to experience what they helped make possible for their children," Macur said. "We want to acknowledge the sacrifices they made by giving them the shot to experience Medaille fully themselves."

Parents and guardians will be required to apply for financial aid, and they will be eligible to apply for post-traditional undergraduate degree programs. Medaille said it would assess demand going forward.

