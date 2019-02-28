BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teacher's Federation sent teachers at McKinley High School an anonymous survey to get their opinions on the conditions at the school and the results are in.

The "Climate Survey" was sent to each teacher's home and was placed in a 'secret ballot' to maintain the teacher's identity and opinion safe.

The survey found that 90% of the teachers at McKinley High School find the learning environment in poor or non-existent condition.

It also found that 92% of teachers find the leadership of the current administration poor or non-existent.

Results of the full survey can be found below:

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing has been reporting on concerns about McKinley High School after a teacher was body slammed by a 14-year-old student.

