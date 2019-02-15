BUFFALO, N.Y. — A McKinley High School teacher who was severely injured as the result of a student assault in January is being returned to work.

However, the teacher will not return to McKinley High School. The district has transferred him to Leonardo da Vinci High School. The transfer was involuntary, according to the teacher's union.

The incident happened in early January. As students were being dismissed, a 14-year-old freshman at McKinley High School, according to the teacher, was acting up in the hallway because his cell phone was taken away.

The teacher, who asked that we not identify him by name or face, said he called the student's mother from his classroom phone as he had done the day before because of the student's bad behavior.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing spoke to the teacher shortly after the incident happened. He recounted the incident to her:

Teacher: "While I was talking to the mother she asked to speak to her son. He talked to his mother very shortly and then handed me back the phone and started cussing at me, yelling at me. as I was going back to sit back into my desk chair he body slammed me to the ground and I'm not sure what I landed on but my back was severely cut open."

Claudine Ewing: "How are you feeling?

Teacher: "Not too good, very distraught. This is my career, something I love to do teaching students and something you never expect to happen in your career."

Buffalo police arrested the student at the school. the 14-year old was charged with felony assault and harassment, which is a violation.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President, Phil Rumore issued this statement after the teacher was transferred to a different school.

“That a teacher is viciously attached and severely injured by a student, who has allegedly been involved in other serious disciplinary issues, is punished, is unfortunately symptomatic of the breakdown in school safety in our schools.

This punishing of a victim will not stand. The Superintendent, School Board and all involved has sent a message to all students. You can viciously attack a teacher and the teacher will be punished. Not here, not now, not ever.”

The BTF will file a grievance and take other legal actions.

“When the truth about what happened and what is happening at McKinley High School is known, those involved in this cover-up and despicable action will be held accountable," said Rumore.

