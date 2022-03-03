All McKinley High School students will return to the building Monday

On Saturday night, BPS announced that every McKinley High student would return to the building on Monday. The original date had been Friday, March 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools had planned for all McKinley High School students to return to the building on Friday, March 11.

Those plans changed Saturday night when BPS announced that every McKinley High student would return to the building on Monday.

"The schedule for the second week was a 'potential' schedule in the event that the McKinley Community needed additional time," BPS said in a statement.

"Each day at the end of the day, the team collaborated to address areas that needed to be tightened up."

Originally, the schedule starting Monday would have seniors in the building on Monday, juniors in-person on Tuesday, sophomores in the classroom on Wednesday, and then freshmen on Thursday. On Friday, all students would have potentially returned to the building.

"As of Friday, at the end of the day, the team met and reviewed all implemented safety measures and determined that the McKinley Re-Set Plan is solid," BPS added.