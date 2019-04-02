BUFFALO, N.Y. — Half of public high schools in our area saw grad rates increase, but 2 On Your Side wanted to find out more about McKinley High School.

School leaders say the rates for young minority men at the school are up.

Union leaders say, look at the entire picture, the news coming from the state is really a mixed bag.

While the State Education Department recognized McKinley's higher-than-average graduation rate for young men of color. It is one of three schools that saw a decrease in their graduation rate from the class of 2017 to the class of 2018.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore is troubled by the dip.

Other schools with a drop in graduation rates include Burgard at 3 percent, and Emerson saw a 1 percent drop.

Even with the largest graduation rate decline at McKinley, the state plans to fund an outside study to look at its success.

