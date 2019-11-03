HAMBURG, N.Y. — There's a new spot in the Southtowns for children to get the help they need to succeed in math.

Mathnasium opened up its first Western New York location in Hamburg on Monday.

You might have seen the commercials before: It's an after-school learning center focused on helping struggling second through 12th-graders become "A" students in math.

The Mathnasium is near the corner of McKinley Parkway and Route 20, and the owner there says he hopes to bring more of them to Western New York soon.

