Maryvale School District plans to reopen in 3 phases

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As we get closer to the first day of school, the Maryvale School District here in Western New York is telling parents, students and staff that the district will reopen in three phases.

Unlike most districts in the area, Maryvale students will return to class remotely for the first month.

Superintendent Joseph D'Angelo says the school district's phased reopening includes a combination of remote and in-person learning.

The first phase will involve remote learning from September 1 through October 2. D'Angelo says the school district plans on assessing several factors to determine if schools will be able to shift to phase two or if they should continue remotely.

These factors include public health conditions and data, the availability of personal protection equipment, the availability of timely testing and contract tracing, the ability of the school district to staff all classes and the ability to transport students safely.

Phase two would be a hybrid model, having a combination of in-person and remote learning. D'Angelo says if the school enters phase two after October 2, parents would have the option to continue with fully remote learning for a period of time.

Phase three would involve 100 percent in person learning. There is no set date for the start of phase three.