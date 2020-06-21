Lockport High School hosts special graduation for class of 2020

More than 300 students participated in the non-traditional graduation ceremony.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — More than 300 Lockport High School graduates from the class of 2020 participated in a non-traditional graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon celebrating their collective accomplishments.

The Lockport High School held a procession from the Kenan Center to the high school.

Once they arrived at the school they were cheered on by teachers who were holding inspirational signs. Students then received gifts from their senior class, cookies from the lacrosse team and other memorable items.

At the end was a graduation platform where students were given white roses, which were donated by Gould's Flowers & Gifts. Each graduate was then handed their diploma by Principal Dawn Wylke, and photos were taken.

"Staff faculty and administration we're all on hand to congratulate our graduates," said Krista Ryan Isherwood, school counselor at Lockport High School.