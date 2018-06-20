BUFFALO, NY - You may have heard of something called "lunch shaming," or "meal shaming" - when students who don't have money for lunch might have their meal taken away from them, or even thrown in the trash in front of their classmates.

A new rule in Albany is banning this across the state.

Governor Cuomo in his State of the State called "lunch shaming" humiliating -- when students who get a reduced price breakfast or lunch also get a sticker broadcasting the fact that they can't pay.

The superintendent of the Cleveland Hill School District, Jon MacSwan says it's not an imaginary problem.

"There has been some cases here at Cleveland Hill and in other districts where students have been denied lunches when they crossed a certain threshold not able to pay or choosing not to pay for their debt, it's never a district's intent to shame students or to deny them lunch services, but there are some times and occasions where we have had to take some action that may've been seen as punitive in some way," he said.

Under the state budget, before the start of the next school year, districts need to come up with policies to stop that from happening. If a student cannot afford a meal -- they need to be given one of their choice -- which they pay for later.

Students can't run up an unlimited tab -- schools need to come up with a plan to recoup the money -- which can involve calling parents or guardians or sending a letter about the unpaid meals. And parents can opt out of letting their kids charge unpaid meals.

"The big take away now is now that all students regardless of free lunch, reduced lunch or a full paying students, cannot be denied lunch," MacSwan said.

Schools also need to make sure food service staff are trained on their school's new policy. The Williamsville School District says that staff will be trained every year. Cleve-Hill says staff will be trained as early as this August and September, as the next school year gets underway.

The state Education Department requires that schools submit a lunch or meal shaming plan by July 1, just over a week from now. The Cleve-Hill superintendent says he expects his district's board to pass its policy Wednesday night.

We have also heard that districts such as Lancaster and Lockport are working on their own policies, which should be pretty similar.

