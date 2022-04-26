x
Local high schools among U.S. News & World report's best in the country, state

For the 2022 list of best high schools in New York state, City Honors came in 26th (a drop from 20th last year) and Williamsville East ranked No. 71 (falling one).
Buffalo City Honors High School. Some parents are upset with school district's admissions policy and student eligibility because they opted child out of state assessment tests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo magnet school was the highest-ranking local institution in a recently released list of the best high schools in the country.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 17,800 schools at the local, state and national level to compile the 2022 Best High School rankings. City Honors School from the Buffalo Public Schools district ranked No. 234 in the latest national rankings list, dropping from its No. 178 spot on last year’s list.

The ranking methodology focuses on college readiness, reading and path performance and proficiency, college curriculum breadth, graduation rates and underserved student performance.  You can read the full story and see what other high schools made the list

