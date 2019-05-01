A local charter school will close its' doors at the end of this school year.

Aloma D. Johnson Charter School's board of trustees has withdrawn its application for renewal of the School’s charter, which means the school will close as of June 30, 2019.

"The Board of Trustees is heartbroken that we had to come to the decision to relinquish our charter. After much thought and deliberation, the Board came to the realization that given the School’s current kindergarten - grade 4 educational model, we are financially unable to retain, recruit and provide the necessary and additional resources for our students and staff to succeed and excel," said Board President Jerry Linder.

The school was chartered in 2008 as the Aloma D. Johnson Fruitbelt Community Charter School.

The school says it is working with parents to help transition students to other traditional public and public charter schools for the 2019-2020 school year. The school also has plans to assist teachers and staff to transition them to other schools.