Lewiston Porter High School switching to remote learning Monday

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Porter High School is switching to remote learning on Monday, due to a power outage at the building.

The district said none of the other schools in the district are impacted, and those schools will have their usual in-person instruction.

Power outages remain widespread after gusty winds battered much of Western New York Saturday afternoon and evening.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, over 3,600 NYSEG customers were still without power in Western New York. This number is down from over 22,000 late Saturday night.

Of the power outages reported Sunday afternoon, NYSEG's power outage map shows over 5,000 were in Erie County. Some of the affected areas include Orchard Park, West Seneca, Elma, Depew, and Clarence.