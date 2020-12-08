Lewiston mother converts sunroom into classroom

Brittany Tabbi says she's grateful to have this option during such an uncertain time.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020-2021 school year, a Western New York mother of two has decided to take things into her own hands.

Brittany Tabbi of Lewiston is a proud stay-at-home mom to two young girls. She says after a number of family members contracted the virus, she grew increasingly uneasy about sending Adelyn, 5, to kindergarten this fall.

That's when she decided homeschooling was the best option for her family.

Adelyn was supposed to attend Lewiston-Porter elementary for the first time. Instead, Tabbi was able to transform the sunroom in her home into a magical kindergarten classroom filled with all the things needed for the perfect school year. Everly, 3, will join her big sister for some of her lessons.

"The thing I love the most about this option is us as parents know our kids the best and the way they're able to learn," Tabbi said. "I'm able to have a hands-on approach to it, and it's more one-on-one with her."

The classroom is filled with thrift store finds, roadside gems, and items she's been collecting for her girls for several years. There's also a special family heirloom, a dollhouse made many years ago by Tabbi's grandfather.

"It means a lot to be able to do it this way and we're creating memories at the same time," Tabbi says. "I think it will be a lot of fun and a great experience."

Tabbi says the school district didn't provide any curriculum to go off of, so she's had to do a lot of research on her own, leaning on internet resources to guide her. As a former daycare worker, she feels comfortable on this new venture and encourages other parents to try not to get overwhelmed.