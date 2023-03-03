Another lawsuit is filed against a Western New York school for allegations about the varsity wrestling team

Parent Maria Hunter says her son was "physically, sexually, and emotionally assaulted" by other teammates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parent and plaintiff Maria Hunter says her then-12-year-old son was on the Lancaster High School varsity wrestling team in 2021.

Hunter claims her son, identified in the suit as C.H., was "physically, sexually, and emotionally assaulted" by other teammates. Hunter filed her suit Wednesday in the State Supreme Court here in Buffalo.

2 On Your Side contacted Maria Hunter several times by phone and text to allow her to comment on the disturbing allegations, but she declined.

One thing we wanted to discuss with her was a previous lawsuit she filed against the school district in 2021.

That suit, brought on behalf of her children, identified as C.H. and N.H., focused on the district's policy requiring students to wear face masks; Hunter claimed her kids had asthma and could not breathe.

Again, we asked Hunter to comment, and she responded by saying, "not sure what you're talking about. That's not correct information."

We kept asking for an explanation, and she responded no lawsuit ever happened, and that they will not be speaking about anything. There are no lawsuits moving forward.

The most recent lawsuit claims her son C.H. suffered injuries on his head and body that continue to cause him pain, disfigurement, and emotional distress.