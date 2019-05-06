BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lancaster earns the highest marks for administrative efficiency of any Western New York school district, based on new ratings from Business First. Hamburg and Lockport are the runners-up.

Business First analyzed administrative efficiency in all 96 full-service school districts in Western New York, which encompasses Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

The aim was to pinpoint districts that have tight budgets and lean staffs, regardless of academic performance.

The administrative efficiency rankings for all 96 Western New York districts can be seen on Business First's website at this link: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2019/06/04/ae.html

Business First's academic rankings of local districts and schools will be released next week. The administrative efficiency ratings do not affect each district's academic score, but are intended to illuminate another facet of its operations.