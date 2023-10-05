Electric busses multiply in Lake Shore school district

The bus can hold 71 passengers, and it will be known as bus No. 136.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lake Shore Central Schools had some exciting news to share regarding their transportation services on Thursday.

The school district has added a second electric bus to their fleet, and it will begin service late next week for both the middle, and high school students. There will also be a run for J.T. Waugh Elementary School.

The bus can hold 71 passengers, and will be known as bus number 136.

“Because this bus has zero emissions, we intentionally are using it in the densely populated village area,” transportation supervisor Perry Oddi said. “That means there will be less diesel particulate matter experienced by our children and the village population. We felt that was important, especially because of the elevated asthma rate in our region."

The community is invited to come check out the electric bus during an event on Oct. 24 starting at 5 p.m. People will be able to learn more about the electric bus, and possibly event take a short ride on bus 136.

The event will also feature a basketball game with the Evans Police Department against Lake Shore staff, and more as apart of the school's Red Ribbon week observations.

The event will be at J.T. Waugh Elementary School.