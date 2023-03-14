KFC to offer free tuition for employees

The KFC Foundation is partnering with online university Western Governors University (WGU) to offer KFC restaurant employees to receive 100% paid tuition.

The KFC Foundation is partnering with online university Western Governors University (WGU) to offer KFC restaurant employees to receive 100% paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree.

The KFC Foundation program is non-competitive and any eligible employee who applies and enrolls at WGU will get tuition coverage. There will be flexibility on enrollment depending on when you start work at KFC.

The online program offers more than 60 different bachelor's and master's degree programs and certification in business, IT, education and healthcare.

“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule. The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part time- job and other life priorities.”

Western Governors University says students learn and advance through 'competency-based education,' rather than semester completion.

“Completing a degree program can change lives, families and communities,” said Rebecca L. Watts, who oversees operations in New York State as the Northeast region Vice President of Western Governors University. “But not everyone has the same access to education. Time, location and cost are some of the biggest barriers keeping our neighbors—especially those already in the workforce—from attending college. We’re proud to partner with the KFC Foundation to address those obstacles and expand pathways to opportunity for KFC restaurant employees.”

To be eligible, you must be employed at a KFC restaurant that participates in the KFC Foundation's Annual Franchise Donation Program and in good standing. You must also maintain employment while attending the online program.

There are 15 KFC restaurants in Western New York.