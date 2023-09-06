Kenmore-Tonawanda School District receives funding to provide free meals to all students

The Kenmore-Tonawanda school district is one of several schools benefiting from the state's $135M investment into free school meals.

KENMORE, N.Y. — As many kids across our region go back to school this week, the state is making sure they have the proper tools to have a good learning experience in the classroom.

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is part of a new program that will help provide free meals for an additional 294,000 students in the district. It'll provide lunch and breakfast for all students in the district.

A press event was held talking about how this will help students and parents.

"You can't learn, if you don't' have a full stomach. Ask any teacher, and they'll tell you a hungry kid is highly a distracted kid. So a child who did not have breakfast, can't really focus on their math. They're thinking about lunch, so for families struggling to meet ends meet, food insecurity is a problem and it has a definite ripple effect on education," Senator Sean Ryan said.