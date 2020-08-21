Ken-Ton schools to start new school year remotely

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato 'it's the best available option' for ensuring the safety of all students, staff and families associated with the district.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore-Tonawanda School District on Friday evening announced that it will start the school year remotely.

According to a weekly update from the Office of the Superintendent, Sabatino Cimato:

Based on the information we have acquired and continued to monitor up to today, we cannot guarantee that our two core goals will be met by the first day of school if we immediately begin in a hybrid scenario," the statement said.

"For this reason, I have made the decision to begin the year in a fully remote scenario and, in five-week increments, phase in a hybrid schedule. We will also make the necessary investments and preparations to ensure that all families have access to a fully virtual option which ensures the same educational quality and equity as their peers in the classrooms."