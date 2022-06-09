Ken-Ton School District to borrow money to cover settlements in Child Victims Act lawsuits

The district said in a press release all of the lawsuits involve a former teacher, Arthur Werner. Werner last worked in the district 30 years ago.

Thirty-five lawsuits have been filed against the Ken-Ton School District due to the Child Victims Act. The district said in a press release all of the lawsuits involve a former teacher, Arthur Werner. Werner last worked in the district 30 years ago.

The district says they conducted an investigation into their past insurance policies, including an investigation by an insurance archaeologist, and were not able to identify any insurance policies that would cover any liabilities from the lawsuits.

"The district acknowledges that the misconduct alleged against Werner in these lawsuits is reprehensible — both now and back then," said Superintendent Sabatino Cimato in a released statement.

The district says they investigated the claims against the district, and say former administrators testified they did not have any knowledge of the misconduct.

Officials for the district say they reached an agreement with the attorneys representing all 35 victims to settle the lawsuits.