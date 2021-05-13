Judge orders Williamsville, Orchard Park school districts to return to in-person learning 5 days a week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has ruled that the Williamsville Central and Orchard Park Central school districts must provide full-time in person learning five days a week, beginning Monday.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo announced his decision on Thursday afternoon.
The judge issued a similar order last week, but added a stipulation that the positive COVID-19 data must be at or around 100 cases per 100,000 people in order for that to happen.
As of May 12, the current seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 for each of the eight Western New York counties are ranked below.
- Wyoming – 137
- Niagara – 136
- Orleans – 132
- Cattaraugus – 128
- Allegany – 118
- Genesee – 113
- Erie – 104
- Chautauqua – 63
Both districts are in Erie County, where the seven-day average is currently 104 cases per 100,000.
The judge also ordered that the districts continue to offer remote learning to those students that want to.