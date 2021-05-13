Judge orders Williamsville, Orchard Park school districts to return to in-person learning 5 days a week

The school districts must provide full-time in person learning five days a week beginning Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has ruled that the Williamsville Central and Orchard Park Central school districts must provide full-time in person learning five days a week, beginning Monday.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo announced his decision on Thursday afternoon.

The judge issued a similar order last week, but added a stipulation that the positive COVID-19 data must be at or around 100 cases per 100,000 people in order for that to happen.

As of May 12, the current seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 for each of the eight Western New York counties are ranked below.

Wyoming – 137 Niagara – 136 Orleans – 132 Cattaraugus – 128 Allegany – 118 Genesee – 113 Erie – 104 Chautauqua – 63

Both districts are in Erie County, where the seven-day average is currently 104 cases per 100,000.