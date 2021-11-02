Judge denies Buffalo teachers union injunction to stop in-person learning at schools

Children returned to in-person learning on February 1, despite the objection of the teachers union.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has denied the Buffalo Teachers Federation union a preliminary injunction it was seeking to return to remote learning for Buffalo Public Schools.

The union wanted to keep schools closed to in-person learning. The BTF leadership has said they believe schools are not clean or safe enough.

The head of the BTF, Phil Rumore, said teachers he talked to felt unsafe working in schools and questioned why all teaches needed to return to the classroom, even if they are teaching virtually.

On the flip side, Buffalo Public Schools superintendent said there's drama and fear-mongering happening. Dr. Kriner Cash thinks that's why attendance was down about 20% at some schools that welcomed back students earlier this week.

About 6,000 students returned to the classroom in the entire district, which is about 25% of the student body. They've been remote learning since March 2020.

