New York cancels Regents testing for January 2021

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York State has cancelled its January 2021 high school Regent testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state, this cancellation applies to all Regents exams that had been scheduled for the January 2021 examination period.

“Throughout the pandemic our priority has been the health and wellbeing of our students and educators,” said Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “We determined the January Regents Exams could not be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the State given where the pandemic currently stands. We will continue to monitor applicable data and make a decision on other State assessment programs as the school year progresses, being mindful of the evolving situation.”

Due to the cancellation of the January 2021 Regents exams, the state will propose modifications to the assessment requirements that students must meet in order to earn high school diplomas. These modifications apply to all students who are completing a secondary-level course of study or make-up program in January and are scheduled to participate in one or more of the January 2021 Regents examinations.

No decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2021 Regents exams or any of the other State assessment programs.