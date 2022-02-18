Official announcement made of D'Youville university designation

D'Youville was officially granted university status by the New York State Board of Regents on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official, D'Youville College will be known as D'Youville University.

Following a vote by the State Board of Regents on Wednesday, a formal announcement has been made to grant D'Youville university status. Touro College and Utica College were also approved for university designation.

“Not only does the status as a university reflect our academic excellence, but it also supports our longstanding commitment to our students and our surrounding community as a place of innovation, outreach, and growth,” D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo said.

The official announcement was made in the D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre as part of a day-long celebration with music, food, and gifts for student and faculty.

“It is with the utmost excitement we are experiencing this landmark moment,” Clemo said. “Our new name as D’Youville University reflects the evolution and reality of our institution, with expanded graduate and doctoral degree programs, international presence, significant broadening of our academic portfolio, transition to NCAA Division II athletics, campus modernizations, and partnerships with private industry.”

D’Youville also announced the launch of its new Center for Doctoral Studies and Applied Research. This will help the institution fulfill the expectations on it with the new university status.

“This university designation and new Center for Doctoral Studies and Applied research underscore our ongoing work to raise the bar for academic rigor and giving back to others,” said Joseph J. Cozzo, chair of the D’Youville Board of Trustees. “Since its inception, D’Youville has nurtured a strong commitment to serve the health and vitality of our students and community. As we celebrate together, we embrace this important responsibility to serve all students and our community, today and for the future.”

In 2021, D'Youville opened a new Health Professions Hub to help address healthcare needs in the region and provide primary care to residents living on Buffalo's West Side. The hub will also give D'Youville students clinical experience.

D'Youville is also stepping up to help the Afghan refugees settle in WNY by offering temporary housing until they can find a permanent home.