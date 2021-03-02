In-person learning to resume Thursday at Buffalo Public School 59A following water main breaks

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public Schools says both water main breaks have been repaired, allowing in-person students and staff to return to the building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District says students and staff will finally be able to return Buffalo Public School 59A on Thursday.

Thousands of students at the Buffalo Public Schools returned to in-person learning on Monday; however, two water main breaks at PS 59A prevented some students and staff from returning to the building as initially scheduled.

A water main break on Monday, then again on Tuesday, resulted in online learning this week as district plumbers tried to fix the problem. The spokesperson says both water main breaks have been repaired, allowing in-person students and staff to return to the building.