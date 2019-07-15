BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College is offering a new educational program for people with an appetite to advance their careers.

The private Catholic college in Buffalo is partnering with Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia to introduce a new MBA in food marketing, starting this fall.

The program will focus on strategic thinking relative to food delivery options, customer expectations and regulatory considerations, according to a Canisius announcement.The program will have an online course structure designed to accommodate busy professionals. It will involve specialized coursework in areas such as food marketing research, consumer behavior and consumer wellbeing. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.