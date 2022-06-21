How much does your superintendent make? WNY district leaders' salaries in 2022-23

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paychecks for superintendents in Western New York average $173,440.
According to New York State Education Department data for superintendents’ salaries, not including benefits, for 2022-23 in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties.
The region has 76 total superintendents, 41 of whom make above-average pay.
Here are the top five superintendent salaries(Buffalo was not included in the state's data, but according to the district, the interim superintendent Tonja Williams has an annual salary of $250,000):
- East Aurora Union Free School District Superintendent Brian Russ will earn a $225,750 salary in 2022-23.
- Lancaster Central School District Superintendent Michael Vallely will earn a $223,379 salary in 2022-23.
- Iroquois Central School District Superintendent Douglas Scofield will earn a $217,488 salary in 2022-23.
- Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall will earn a $216,750 salary in 2022-23.
- Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie will earn a $214,333 salary in 2022-23.