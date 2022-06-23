How much do WNY school districts spend per student?

That's according to the latest data available from the New York State Education Department and self-submitted data from districts in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee and Niagara counties.

As part of the 2022 Schools Guide, Business First gathered information on districts' expenditures per pupil. Six Erie County districts made the top 20 when it comes to dollar spent: Akron Central School District, Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District, Depew Union Free School District, Evans-Brant Central School District, Iroquois Central School District and North Collins Central School District. To see how much each district spends, on average, per student, check out Buffalo Business First's website.