x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

How much do WNY school districts spend per student?

Most WNY school districts spend an average of on average, about $22,800 per pupil One WNY district spends on average $40,000 per student.
Credit: Tierney - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York school districts spend, on average, about $22,800 per pupil.

That's according to the latest data available from the New York State Education Department and self-submitted data from districts in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee and Niagara counties.

As part of the 2022 Schools Guide, Business First gathered information on districts' expenditures per pupil. Six Erie County districts made the top 20 when it comes to dollar spent: Akron Central School District, Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District, Depew Union Free School District, Evans-Brant Central School District, Iroquois Central School District and North Collins Central School District.  To see how much each district spends, on average, per student, check out Buffalo Business First's website.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

39 of 65 students at School 89 graduate