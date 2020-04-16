HAMBURG, N.Y. — Another Western New York college is making changes to how students are learning, even moving past this semester.

Hilbert College in Hamburg will begin offering five majors fully online, starting in the fall.

That includes undergraduate programs for criminal justice and cybersecurity, as well as three graduate programs in three different areas of administration.

Students will have access to those digital classrooms around the clock.

