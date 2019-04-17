HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hilbert College announced two things on Wednesday: a hike in both tuition and room and board and a wave of new initiatives geared toward improving the education of its students.

Tuition and room and board costs will increase by an average of 4.9 percent for the fall semester at the private school. Tuition will climb from $22,350 to $23,450, while room and board for a double room (with a meal plan) will go from $8,800 to $9,200.

As for the changes on campus, an administrative building will be converted into a student union and a welcome center. The transition will take place during the summer.

Hilbert said it would create a new science laboratory this summer, as well, and add programs that will help students pursue careers in a number of fields, including medicine, dentistry, veterinary and pharmacy.

Hilbert also said a new bachelor's degree program in biology will start with the fall 2020 semester.

