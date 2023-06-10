High school security guard is under fire for slamming a student in Niagara Falls

The security guard "will not continue in his position." It was said this was not the student's first incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls High School security guard is under fire for slamming a student to the ground and then removing her with force.

"This is not reflective of the other 1,900 students or staff members in that building. I understand the pressure students are under, but they can't put staff in those kind of positions. On the other hand, there is an appropriate response to handle all situations," says Mark Laurrie, superintendent for Niagara Falls City Schools.

This happened Friday morning, during the second period. The student's name will remain anonymous due to her age. The student has been suspended. According to Laurie, the security guard "will not continue in his position."

So he was fired?

"The officer will not continue in his position," Laurrie said.

Laurrie says the student was irate, screaming foul language and bullying other students. It's what made the substitute teacher call the security guard for help.

However, that's not what the student in the video says about what happened.

"I was talking to one student that had been bothering me previously. He had said something. I can't remember what he said, but he said something, and it made me mad," the student said.

The student's father, John Campbell, says his daughter suffers from anxiety and added that the school knew that.

"We've gone out our way, her last two years in high school, to get a plan in place to deal with the issues she has to avoid these situations," Campbell said.