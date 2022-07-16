Harrison Phillips takes 100 kids back-to-school shopping

Kids shopped alongside the players and got to spend $50 each, with an emphasis on school supplies, thanks to Phillips' nonprofit Harrison's Playmakers.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills get ready for the upcoming season, they are spending some time with the community too.

Former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Philips along with current players Reggie Gilliam took 100 local kids shopping Friday afternoon at Walmart in Hamburg.

The kids shopped alongside the players and got to spend $50 each, with an emphasis on school supplies, thanks to Phillips' nonprofit Harrison's Playmakers.

"When I started working with the playmakers 11 years ago, nine years ago, I actually started it as a nonprofit area where we would prefect literacy skills of minority students and close the achievement gap," Phillips said. "All the way back to my college days, my undergraduate was in education.

"I had a bunch of thesis papers around that topic, and education was extremely important to me. So anytime it's around the school season, I like to bring the kids to make sure they have all the things they need. I thought it was fun to have that new folder that new binder, pen, or pencil so that got excited to get into school."