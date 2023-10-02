$1.5M will boost new Niagara University academic innovation hub

The hub will be located in the north end of Niagara Falls, and it will include a student center and community outreach resources.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Almost $1.5 million will boost Niagara University's new academic innovation hub.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was on hand Friday to announce the major investment. The hub will be located in the north end of Niagara Falls, and it will include a student center and community outreach resources to help improve economic development and growth in the city.

"We're going to have credential courses and workforce training for the community," Niagara University executive vice president Dr. Debra Colley said.

"We'll have a digital lab. You know, we need more tech here in Niagara Falls and the building will represent that, so there will be opportunities for training development and enrichment for people in the community."